Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 119.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.50).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 156 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.80 ($15,252.49). In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.80 ($15,252.49). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,183.47). Insiders purchased 20,944 shares of company stock worth $3,768,751 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:RR opened at GBX 212.90 ($2.68) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.78. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.70 ($3.02). The firm has a market cap of £17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

