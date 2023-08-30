Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 57.5% in August

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 254,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

