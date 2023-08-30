Rithm Capital Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rithm Capital in a report issued on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

RITM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

