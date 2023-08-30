RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

