Reviewing Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and Avantax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avantax has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.16%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Qudian.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million 6.68 -$52.48 million $0.15 16.07 Avantax $666.50 million 1.14 $420.25 million $7.33 2.82

This table compares Qudian and Avantax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Avantax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 54.05% 1.78% 1.64% Avantax 49.57% -2.52% -1.37%

Summary

Avantax beats Qudian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Avantax

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

