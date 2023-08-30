Reviewing NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 48.58% 42.68% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s $205.81 million 4.73 $57.63 million $20.22 9.41

This table compares NewRiver REIT and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NewRiver REIT and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewRiver REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.94%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

Summary

Alexander’s beats NewRiver REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

