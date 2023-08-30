Reviewing National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 22.38% 12.37% 1.42% First United 25.36% 15.34% 1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and First United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $352.00 million 3.38 $71.27 million $2.85 11.07 First United $80.30 million 1.36 $25.05 million $3.39 4.80

Dividends

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Bank pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First United has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Bank and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than First United.

Summary

National Bank beats First United on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company loan portfolio includes commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. It also offers access to multi-million-dollar certificates of deposit and the insured cash sweep program including multi-million-dollar savings and demand deposits to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking services. In addition, the company provides trust services, which includes personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts including IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning; and insurance products, brokerage services, and safe deposit and night depository facilities. First United Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

