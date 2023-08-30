Reviewing Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -858.88% -7,630.09% -203.09% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Cochlear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.18 million 3.20 -$10.89 million ($15.86) -0.10 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $0.82 105.88

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cochlear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INVO Bioscience and Cochlear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Cochlear 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Cochlear beats INVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

