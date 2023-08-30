Research Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

