Research Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $154.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

