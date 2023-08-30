Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $248,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

