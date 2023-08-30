Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $248,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.