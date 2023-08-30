Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,196 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $284,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,566. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $285.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200-day moving average is $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

