Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,024,640,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.