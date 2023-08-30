REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.65. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,160,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

