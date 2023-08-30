REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

REE stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.65. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

