RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$8.00

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.55% from the company’s previous close.

RediShred Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

KUT opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.82. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$4.50.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.