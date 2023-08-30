RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$8.00

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.55% from the company’s previous close.
RediShred Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
KUT opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.82. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$4.50.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
