Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,855,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.