Raymond James Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

DUOL stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,355 shares of company stock valued at $15,125,116 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Duolingo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

