Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

