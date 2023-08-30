Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $115.87 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

