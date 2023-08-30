Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.