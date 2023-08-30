Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note issued on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,151,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 383,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

