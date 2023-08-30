Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.