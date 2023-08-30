Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $145.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $475,890 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

