Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Raised by Zacks Research

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of OVV opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

