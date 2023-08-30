Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

