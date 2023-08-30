Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

