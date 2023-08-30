Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $36,678,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,068.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 694,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,210.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.