Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,678,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,068.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 694,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

