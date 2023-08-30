Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.08 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00014816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $74.48 million and $1.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0660395 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,031,712.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

