Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

