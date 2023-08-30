Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $958,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,559 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
