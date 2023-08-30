Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 2,204.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

