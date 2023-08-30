Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPDBW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDBW. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,269,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

