Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Power Assets Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Power Assets stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.