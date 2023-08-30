PotCoin Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $2,038.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00246822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.