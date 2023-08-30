PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PLM opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

