PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Up 1.0 %
PLM opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
