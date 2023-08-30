Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.