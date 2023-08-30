POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.75

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 10288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
POET Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
