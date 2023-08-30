Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.82 and a 1-year high of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

