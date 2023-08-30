Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,662.58 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $50,662.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00095243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00028234 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

