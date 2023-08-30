Piper Sandler Upgrades Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to “Overweight”

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,233,685 shares of company stock worth $10,612,959. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

