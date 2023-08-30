Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Lowered to $184.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 314.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $44.35 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $76.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 172,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.