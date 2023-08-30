Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

