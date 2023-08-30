Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

