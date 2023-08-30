PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

