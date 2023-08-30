PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

