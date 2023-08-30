PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 6,485,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Benson Hill

In other news, Director Montgomery Molly sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $29,152.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,686 shares in the company, valued at $75,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of BHIL opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Benson Hill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

