PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,688 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,045. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

