PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declares $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

